Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Yolanda Adams Opens Coffee Shop

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
Yolanda Adams

Source: Yolanda Adams / Yolanda Adams

Move over Starbucks… here comes “Yolanda Adams Coffee” – a healthy choice of coffee.  Yolanda comments, “My dream has come true!”  With flavors like Yolanda’s Signature Blend, Colombia Supremo and Peru Organic, the coffee starts at $10.95 per 12 oz bag.  Adams says, “My new coffee venture is a labor of love in honor of all my relatives and friends who enjoy coffee. I remember as a child waking to the aroma of my Grandmother and Grandfather’s favorite blend. The scent would hit my nose on those weekend mornings when I’d spent the night. I could hear the percolator on her gas stove making rhythmic stacatto sounds as the water rushed over and saturated the coffee grounds. It was almost like Science Project perfection. I later found out, while studying how to best prepare coffee, that Granny had it right all along.”

Check out the Yolanda Adams Coffee site.

 

Yolanda Adams Coffee

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church Part II
 6 days ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 3 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 3 months ago
02.20.17