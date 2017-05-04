TheSunkenPlace: Uncle Carson Wants To Make Sure Homeless People Aren’t Too Comfortable

secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Your favoriteis once again talking sideways. This time Ben Carson is saying that people are way too comfortable living in shelters.

Yeah he tried it.

According to the New York Times, Carson has traveled the country and now has come to the belief that the homeless are living “too cozy” and allow for folks “to never leave.’”

After observing an apartment complex for veterans, Carson criticized their amenities: “A comfortable setting that would make somebody want to say. They [say they] will take care of me.’”

The Times noted that Trisha Farcer, the CEO of a housing facility that provides support for recovering drug addicts asked Carson about federal support, which he replied: “Those who help themselves.”

As Farcer tried to explain the need for these shelters, Trump’s head of HUD felt that they are all “too cozy.

Carson interjected, “We are talking about incentivizing those who help themselves, before again asking minutes later about how comfortable the facility was letting people get.”

Sigh. Where does he live?

RELATED NEWS:

Can’t Make This Sh*t Up: Ben Carson Gets Stuck In An Elevator While Visiting A Public Housing Complex

Will Governor Rick Snyder Put An End To Flint’s Suffering?

Bethune-Cookman University Announces Betsy DeVos As Commencement Speaker And Backlash Ensues

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: