Mommy Talk: Kelly Rowland Starts Her Own YouTube Channel

Kelly Rowland wants to help new moms with her new YouTube channel, and nothing is off-limits.

#Amazinghood Campaign Launch

Source: Mike Pont / Getty


Kelly Rowland is expanding her brand and her passion for motherhood into online content.

The Whoa, Baby! author announced on Instagram this week that she’s teaming up with YouTube’s Awestruck to create her very own self-titled YouTube Channel.

“I’m doing this channel because I wanted a cool, fun space for the new, modern mom,” said Kelly, adding that she’ll be talking about food, music, and fashion among other things.

Her goal is to give new moms a helping hand as they get used to caring for a new life on top of all their other responsibilities.

“We basically have to juggle our home life, our kids, our work–we have a lot on our plate,” Kelly explains. “we’re going to be making sure all you moms out there do not feel alone the way I did at the beginning of my motherhood and touching on everything modern woman.”

It looks like Kelly really wants to have a conversation with new moms through her channel. She encouraged fans and new moms to let her know what they want her to talk about and virtually no topic will be off-limits. Even things most people would rather not discuss.

“I’m that girl. I like to talk about it,” Kelly encouraged.

Viewers should expect Kelly’s girlfriends to be dropping by from time-to-time to chat about whatever is on their minds. Could this mean we’ll be seeing Beyoncé and Serena Williams pop up for guest appearances? We can only hope!

There’s no word on when Kelly will be back with more content, but get a peek at what you can expect below!


