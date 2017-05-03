Healthy Ever After: Shanti Das Shares Her Battle With Depression [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Shanti Das is an accomplished music industry executive, author, mentor, and marketing professional. In honor of May being National Mental Health Awareness Month, she opened up to Erica Campbell about her personal journey with mental health. When Shanti was a baby, her father committed suicide, and it subsequently affected her family. Not only that, but Shanti herself has battled depression and suicidal thoughts. She also shares information about “Silence The Shame,” a global awareness day on Friday, May 5th, aimed at getting useful information out there and breaking down the barriers and stigmas associated with mental health.

Shanti shares tips on how to identify mental health issues and depression in our loved ones, and how to reach out to them, especially in the age of social media, when its easy to fake happiness. She also talks about the many layers of mental health and the causes of things like depression and bi-polar disorder. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

