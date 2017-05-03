Former NBA Star Sacrifices Body To Save Children From Gunfire

Former NBA star Brandon Roy risked his own life over the weekend to save the youth around him. Brandon, 32, was at his grandmother’s home in Los Angeles when someone began shooting. He heroically went into action, shielding the children around him, and getting shot in the leg.

Brandon is expected to make a full recovery and has returned to his home in Washington state, where he coaches basketball at Nathan Hale High School. His former basketball team, the Portland Trailblazers, released a statement, in support of their former teammate.

Our thoughts are with Brandon Roy and his family at this time. Team Statement » https://t.co/PunvfIKFQE pic.twitter.com/8wbwjzPDsg — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 3, 2017

The official statement reads,

“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”

He also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brandon had a short, but powerful career in the NBA, making it to the All-Star team for three out of his four seasons. However, his knee injuries forced him in retirement in 2012.

So brave.

