Love Talking: Relationship Should Have Purpose, Destiny And Ministry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains that “you don’t just get married to happy.” Marriage isn’t an magical spell for instant-happiness, because even when you’re married to your soulmate, there are times when you aren’t happy with yourself.

Erica explains that in your marriage, you have to have a purpose. As a couple, you have to be concerned with connecting to God’s design for your life. You can’t fix someone else, and they can’t fix you- you can’t put that kind of pressure on another person! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this important message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

