Faith Walking: Seek And You Will Find [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recalls playing hide & seek as a kid. The explains that the only kinds of seekers that seek earnestly; the ones that never stop looking until they find everyone. Similarly, in life, seeking earnestly is the only way to find what we’re looking for. If you want God’s hand in your life completely, you have to seek him in every situation.

Erica talks about some of her favorite bible verses on seeking, and explains that we should let absolutely nothing get in the way of our seeking and finding God’s presence in our lives. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

