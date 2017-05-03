Ericaism: Don’t Make Me Your Idol [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that some of the things she sees about herself on online make her uncomfortable. Not because they are insulting or degrading, but because they put her on a pedestal and idolize her. Erica pulls some scriptures about idols, and how God doesn’t like for us to worship or elevate anyone to such a position other than Him. 

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

