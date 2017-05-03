Texas Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed Black Teen Is Fired

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Texas Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed Black Teen Is Fired

Balch Springs' police chief reverses his earlier statement about how the shooting unfolded.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Police officials in Balch Springs, Texas announced Tuesday that they terminated the officer who fired at a moving vehicle and fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, the New York Times reports.

Police Chief Jonathan Haber cited an internal investigation, which included police body-camera footage, as part of the reason for his decision.

On Monday, Haber reversed his initial account of the shooting. He originally said former Officer Roy Oliver, who was responding to a report of underage drinking at a party, fired at a vehicle after it reversed in an “aggressive manner” toward officers. Haber now says Oliver fired his weapon while the vehicle was moving forward.

The high school freshman was sitting in the passenger seat. His two brothers and two friends were also in the vehicle when Oliver fired his rifle and fatally struck Jordan on Saturday night.

In a statement released by their lawyer, the Edwards family said they were grateful for Haber’s decision but want Oliver arrested for murder.

A criminal investigation, conducted by Dallas County’s District Attorney and Sheriff’s Department, is ongoing.

SOURCE:  New York Times

SEE ALSO:

North Carolina Police Accused Of Fatally Shooting Unarmed Black Man During Foot Chase

Family Demands Answers After 22-Year-Old Mother Dies In Texas Police Custody

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church Part II
 6 days ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 3 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 3 months ago
02.20.17