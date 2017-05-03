National News
Jimmy Kimmell Reveals New Son’s Heart Condition

Melissa Wade
US-POLITICS-OBAMA-KIMMEL

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Jimmy Kimmel’s revelation about his newborn son’s heart condition brought many to tears but also shined light on the importance of health care.

Jimmy revealed how, not long after the birth of his son, one of the nurses noticed his son was sort of purple and didn’t seem to be getting enough air/oxygen. After doctors further examined him they determined that there was a blockage to his heart, so the newborn baby underwent heart surgery to open the valve.

It was a success…. but Jimmy also mentioned the battle we are having with healthcare right now and how important it is to have coverage for pre-existing conditions…. like his son who is now born with one.

Jimmy Kimmel son , Jimmy Kimmell live

