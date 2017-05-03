Raleigh Deals Featured On Good Morning America

This morning GMA’s Tory Johnson popular segment “Deals and Steals on Wheels” is at the City Plaza downtown Raleigh off Fayetteville St.

GMA’s Tory Johnson says she loves a good deal and that’s what she is unveiling and featuring a few small North Carolina businesses.

Based in Raleigh Moon and Lola – which specializes in jewelry and accessories.

Based in Wilmington Freaker USA that makes funky beverage insulators and feet socks.

Raleigh based Headbands of Hope, which gives headband to a child with cancer with each purchase

And based in Cary, Slateplate – specializing in slate cheese boards and chalkboards

Read more at ABC11

