Raleigh Deals Featured On Good Morning America

Melissa Wade
Spike TV's 'Guys Choice 2015' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

This morning GMA’s Tory Johnson popular segment “Deals and Steals on Wheels” is at the City Plaza downtown Raleigh off Fayetteville St.

GMA’s Tory Johnson says she loves a good deal and that’s what she is unveiling and featuring a few small North Carolina businesses.

Based in Raleigh Moon and Lola  – which specializes in jewelry and accessories.

Based in Wilmington Freaker USA that makes funky beverage insulators and feet socks.

Raleigh based Headbands of Hope, which gives headband to a child with cancer with each purchase

And based in Cary, Slateplate  – specializing in slate cheese boards and chalkboards

Read more at ABC11

Deals and Steals on Wheels , Good Morning America in Raleigh , Tory Johnson

