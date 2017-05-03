Ex-Cop, Who Killed Walter Scott, Pleads Guilty In Civil Rights Case

The former police officer — who fatally shot Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina more than two years ago — pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of violating the unarmed motorist’s civil rights, reports the New York Times.
From the New York Times:
The plea by the officer, Michael T. Slager, assured a rare conviction of a law enforcement official for an on-duty killing, and it left him facing the possibility of life in prison for the April 2015 shooting of Walter L. Scott. Mr. Slager pleaded guilty to a single charge of willfully using excessive force to deprive Mr. Scott of his civil rights.
“We asked for justice,” Anthony Scott, one of Mr. Scott’s brothers, said. “We received justice.”
The charge of violating Scott’s civil rights by shooting him with no justification carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, reports NBC News.
SOURCE: New York Times, NBC News
