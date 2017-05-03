No Charges Expected Against Cops For Alton Sterling Shooting Death

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

No Charges Expected Against Cops For Alton Sterling Shooting Death

Sterling's aunt Sandra Sterling referred to the Justice Department's reported decision as "crazy."

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

The U.S. Department of Justice will announce as soon as May 3 that there will be no filing of charges against the two officers who fatally shot Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana last summer, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

Sterling’s aunt Sandra Sterling called the Justice Department’s reported decision “crazy.”

“It’s like, we waited all this time for nothing,” she said. “And as we were going through the process, I kept asking them, ‘What happens if they come back with this decision?’ … They said, ‘Well, it will be worth the wait.’ But no, it’s not worth the wait. It’s not worth the wait. All this was for nothing.”

It is unclear how and exactly when the DOJ will reveal its controversial decision, with some local schools having sent notes to parents about action plans in case of major protests, reports The Washington Post.

SOURCE: ABC NewsThe Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Federal Judge Bars Release Of Alton Sterling Autopsy Report

Alton Sterling’s Son Makes Appearance At Teen Choice Awards In Honor Of Victims Of Gun Violence

#BlackLivesMatter: Celebrities React To Police Shooting Of Terence Crutcher

30 photos Launch gallery

#BlackLivesMatter: Celebrities React To Police Shooting Of Terence Crutcher

Continue reading #BlackLivesMatter: Celebrities React To Police Shooting Of Terence Crutcher

#BlackLivesMatter: Celebrities React To Police Shooting Of Terence Crutcher

Jussie Smollett, Kerry Washington, Meek Mill, and many more share their outrage.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church Part II
 5 days ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 3 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17