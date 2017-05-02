Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Receive The Love, Part 2 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about the difficulty people might have receiving the love of God, and other people. Sometimes, we block our ability to receive love by resting on the possibility that something won’t happen. But, as Erica Campbell explains, so much of God’s work is done through the people he sends. But if we’re hesitant to be open to people, how can we receive what God has for us?

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

