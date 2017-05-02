Love Talking: Receive The Love, Part 2 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about the difficulty people might have receiving the love of God, and other people. Sometimes, we block our ability to receive love by resting on the possibility that something won’t happen. But, as Erica Campbell explains, so much of God’s work is done through the people he sends. But if we’re hesitant to be open to people, how can we receive what God has for us?

Follow @GetUpErica

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Love Talking: When Love Isn’t Lovely [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Love Talking: Warryn Campbell’s Parents Share Touching Message For Erica [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: Erica & Warryn Campbell Talk About Communicating Anger In Marriage [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]