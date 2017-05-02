Love Talking: Receive The Love, Part 2 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about the difficulty people might have receiving the love of God, and other people. Sometimes, we block our ability to receive love by resting on the possibility that something won’t happen. But, as Erica Campbell explains, so much of God’s work is done through the people he sends. But if we’re hesitant to be open to people, how can we receive what God has for us?
Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Love Talking: When Love Isn’t Lovely [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Love Talking: Warryn Campbell’s Parents Share Touching Message For Erica [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Ericaism: Erica & Warryn Campbell Talk About Communicating Anger In Marriage [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]
Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]
1. Krista Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:Getty 1 of 44
2. Erica Campbell & Warryn CampbellSource:Getty 2 of 44
3. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 3 of 44
4. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 4 of 44
5. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 5 of 44
6. Erica Campbell & Warryn CampbellSource:Getty 6 of 44
7. Erica Campbell & Warryn CampbellSource:Getty 7 of 44
8. Warryn Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:Getty 8 of 44
9. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 9 of 44
10. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 10 of 44
11. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 11 of 44
12. Erica Campbell & Krista CampbellSource:Getty 12 of 44
13. Warryn Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:Getty 13 of 44
14. Erica Campbell & Warryn CampbellSource:Getty 14 of 44
15. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 15 of 44
16. Erica CampbellSource:Radio One Inc. 16 of 44
17. Erica CampbellSource:Erica Campbell 17 of 44
18. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 18 of 44
19. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 19 of 44
20. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 20 of 44
21. Erica Campbell & Anthony BrownSource:Getty 21 of 44
22. Tina Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:Getty 22 of 44
23. Erica Campbell & Tina CampbellSource:Getty 23 of 44
24. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 24 of 44
25. Erica CampbellSource:My Block 25 of 44
26. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 26 of 44
27. Erica CampbellSource:Erica Campbell 27 of 44
28. Erica Campbell & Wosie CampbellSource:Getty 28 of 44
29. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 29 of 44
30. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 30 of 44
31. Warryn Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:Getty 31 of 44
32. Tasha Cobbs & Erica CampbellSource:Getty Images 32 of 44
33. Warryn Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:Promotional 33 of 44
34. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 34 of 44
35. El DeBarge, Erica Campbell & ZendayaSource:Getty 35 of 44
36. Erica Campbell & Warryn CampbellSource:Getty 36 of 44
37. Tina Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:Getty 37 of 44
38. Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell & Kirk FranklinSource:Getty 38 of 44
39. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 39 of 44
40. Tina Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:We TV 40 of 44
41. Tina Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:We TV 41 of 44
42. Tina Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:Getty 42 of 44
43. Tina Campbell, Thomasina Atkins & Erica CampbellSource:Getty 43 of 44
44. Tina Campbell, Thomasina Atkins & Erica CampbellSource:Getty 44 of 44