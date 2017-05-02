Lee Strobel On How Trying To Discredit Christianity Led Him To Faith [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lee Strobel is an investigative journalist and writer, a pastor, and a former atheist. He chats with Erica Campbell about his book (and now, movie, as well), “The Case For Christ,” which details his transition from atheist to devout Christian. He shares some of this journey with Erica, and explains how his wife’s conversion to Christianity and spurred skepticism from him, but eventually lead him to become one too.

Lee explains how investigating the resurrection of Jesus Christ using his journalism skills lead him to realize the truth of it all. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

