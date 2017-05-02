Police Chief Recants Account Of What Led To Jordan Edwards’ Death

The Balch Springs Police Chief retracted his initial statement on Monday in regards to fatal shooting of Jordan Edwards, a 15-year old Texas teen, who was struck in the head by an officer’s bullet on April 29.

After reviewing body cam footage, Chief Jonathan Haber told a room of reporters that the footage showed the car Edwards was riding in was moving forward, not backward, as officers approached.

“I’m saying that after reviewing the video that I don’t believe that it met our core values,” Haber stated.

Over the weekend, Haber initially reported that the vehicle was moving backwards towards officers “in an aggressive manner.”

According to WFAA, the video was turned over to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, who is leading the investigation.

On April 29, police were called to a house party where underage teens were reportedly drinking, according to Haber’s initial account. Once police arrived, they ran outside after hearing shots fired and were confronted by a car backing towards them, he continued.

The medical examiner’s office ruled Edwards’ death a homicide, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Attorney Lee Merritt who represents Edwards’ family says the teen and his friends left the party after they heard cursing–when three shots were fired into their car. Edwards was sitting on the passenger side and was fatally struck. His parents say their son and his friends were not the group the police were looking for.

The involved officer who remains unnamed, is a six-year veteran of the force and has been placed on administrative leave.

Friends and family remember the teen as a straight-A student who was well-loved in the community. Edwards’ parents are calling on the Balch Springs Police Department to arrest and charge the officer who fired the fatal shot.

