The Gabby Douglas ‘Shero’ Barbie Is Here & It’s Super Cute

Last yearreceived an exclusive gift from Mattel–a mini-me Barbie doll decked out in full Team USA gear.

Now, fans everywhere have the chance to snag their own version of the doll, available in stores for $24.95. “With my very own #Barbie doll, I’m excited to inspire girls to play out their dreams,” the Olympic gold medalist tweeted.

“It’s a huge honor,” Douglas said in an interview with PEOPLE. “I always dreamed of having my own doll, and I played with Barbie when I was little with my sisters.”

Douglas hopes her doll sets a positive example for people to go out and pursue their dreams.

“I really hope people what people take away from the Gabby Barbie doll is to be inspired, to be encouraged to be anything that you want to be. If you have a passion or a goal, set your heart to do whatever you want to do,” she said.

Douglas stepped away from the world of competitive sport after the 2016 Rio Olympics in August, but that hasn’t stopped her from diving into other fields of interest like acting and entrepreneurship.

She recently launched a lipstick line with Beauty Bakerie and made guest appearances on the Nickelodeon show, “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.” As far as gymnastics is concerned, Douglas told PEOPLE that she’s enjoying herself and taking advantage of her newfound freedom.

“I don’t want to make any rash decisions. For me, I’m just taking it day-by-day, and I’ll just take it from there,” she said.

SOURCE: PEOPLE

