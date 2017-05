WRAL TV-5 reported that Jana and Ben Anderson of Apex were rescued by Harnett County Water Rescue Crews around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. The rescue took place at Raven Rock State Park.

Jana Anderson and her son slipped and fell into the river and were fortunate to be able to hang onto a tree branch until they were saved by Water Rescue Crew.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: