Apex School Step Team Receives Racist Comment On Social Media

Yet another racist incident at a Wake County school and many are saying not enough is being done. Last Friday the Apex Friendship High School Step Team were excited to perform at their very first schoolwide pep rally while schoolmates and teachers looked on.

However their excitement was tainted when one of the team member saw the Snapchat photo post by one of their white classmates with a caption that read, “Plantation owner watches his former slaves rejoice and celebrate their newfound freedom. Circa 1864.”

The principal Matt Wight apologized to the team and said this behavior would not be tolerated and called the caption, “a highly offensive racial remark.”

Administrators have identified the student, and said the student was being disciplined under Wake County Public School policy.

Many are asking exactly what is the school policy and is enough being done.

