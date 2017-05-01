GET THE LOOK: 18 Stunning Prom Dresses Based On Red Carpet Trends

We remember prom like it was yesterday, and if there’s one thing we’d do differently, we would’ve all chosen a more fashion-forward dress to wear. Of course, it seemed stylish back then!

To help you avoid having a fashion faux pas at your own prom or wearing a dress you completely regret, we scoured the market for some of the most stylish dresses based on 2017’s biggest red carpet trends. Get ready to slay from head to toe!

Trend: BRIGHT WHITE

It may not have been their wedding day, but stars made huge statements wearing white on the red carpet this year. Naomie Harris hit the Oscars red carpet in a strapless white Calvin Klein dress with a gorgeous train in tow.

See below for three white dresses we love for prom!

We love the mermaid fit of this gorgeous white dress, and it’s made with stretch knit to flatter any girl’s curves. Plus, the affordable price tag is on point!

Say Yes to the Dress now has a prom dress collection exclusively at Macy’s, and we adore this pretty white gown with rhinestone embellished bodice and thigh slit.

Say Yes To The Prom Juniors’ Rhinestone Gown, $189, macys.com

This strapless gown from Jay Godfrey is elegant enough for a lowkey bride or glam girl going to prom. We love the sexy slit as well!

Trend: GOLD RUSH

Gold is one of the biggest trends for spring, so it was no surprise to see Solange hit the Grammys red carpet in a show-stopping gold Gucci gown (hello, one-shoulder, pleats and thigh-high slit!)

Get your glisten on at prom in one of these stunners.

Glow all night in this sequined off the shoulder gown from luxury designer Badgley Mischka. Rent the Runway allows you to rent the dress whcih retails for $650 for as low as $75.

You’ll look like a golden goddess in this metallic woven maxi dress from Lulu’s. The low cut bodice and cascading skirt ups the ante on this pretty dress.

If you’re petite, you’ll love this high low dress that actually works for your frame! We were instant fans of this beautiful brocade gold gown from Betsy & Adam that’s available in sizes 2-12.

Betsy & Adam Petite Brocade High Low Gown, $269, Macys.com

Trend: LONG SLEEVES

We’re so used to seeing toned arms and shoulders on the red carpet that we were taken aback by the long sleeved dresses we saw this season. Chrissy Teigen and Ruth Negga both wore gowns with sleeves at the 2017 Oscars.

Dare (not) to bare arms at prom in one of these gorgeous dresses.

With its open back and fishtail hem, this Club L black maxi dress is the epitome of elegant chic. This dress is perfect for prom, and any prom girl’s budget since it’s under $50!

Club L Open Back Maxi Dress with Fishtail, $49, Asos.com

We normally wouldn’t suggest wearing a wrap dress to prom, but wait until you see this gorgeous orange one with draped fabric detailing from Missguided’s Peace + Love collection.

Peace + Love Orange Long Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress, $140, missguidedus.com

This dress is giving us Janelle Monae vibes at the 2017 Oscars! We love the gold embellished lace design on the sleeves and front of this gown, which is available in sizes 14-20.

Plus Size Black Sheer Sleeve Embellished Long Dress, $278, prom.unique-vintage.com

Trend: RED HOT

Best Supporting Actress winnerdeserved another award for the jaw-dropping, off-the-shoulder red Armani dress she wore to the 2017 Oscars. Red has always been one of our favorite colors to make a statement in.

We found three red dresses so you can make a grand entrance at prom.

This trumpet/mermaid gown may be available in twenty colors, but the red one is the true winner! The long train, front split and back cutout details take this dress to the next level.

Trumpet Mermaid Scoop Neck Court Train Jersey Prom Dress with Split Front, $122, jjshouse.com

This two-piece gown is red hot for #prom2k17! 🔥🔥🔥 #promgown #twopiece Style: LF-24402 A post shared by PromGirl (@promgirlxo) on Apr 3, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

A red gown with pretty embroidery and rhinestones? Get ready to absolutely slay! This two-piece dress is gorgeous and goes up to size 12.

Red Long Jersey Prom Dress With Embroidered Top, $398, promgirl.com

If you’re a fan of lace, this cutout red gown from BCBG is hot like fire! You’ll definitely stand out in this elegant stunner.

Command attention in an elegant silhouette with eye-catching details. For a limited time receive 40% Off regularly priced dresses, shoes & accessories in US stores and online. Shop now, link in bio. A post shared by BCBGMAXAZRIA (@bcbgmaxazria) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

Marilyne Cutout Lace Gown, $368, bcbg.com

Trend: DARK & SULTRY

turned heads when she showed up on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars wearing a navy velvet Alberta Ferretti gown with a plunging neckline.

Turn heads at prom with one of our dark and sultry picks.

This navy taffeta gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline is simply stunning! Fame and Partners makes each dress to order based on height and dress size (available in sizes 0-22). You can even customize by choosing an alternate color, adding a train and more!

To empower is to “make (someone) stronger and more confident, especially in controlling their life and claiming their rights" . We've got a special little dose of downloadable empowerment for you. Link in bio. . Pictured: The Pegasus A post shared by Fame and Partners (@fameandpartners) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:31am PST

Fame and Partners Pegasus Dress, $289, fameandpartners.com

Dress the Population is known for designing gorgeous dresses, like this embroidered mesh Marlene Maxi Dress. It’s sexy yet demure at the same time!

Marlene Maxi Dress, $299, dressthepopulation.com

We love this sultry tulle and mesh black gown by BCBG with its deep V back. It looks like it belongs on a red carpet, or even better, your prom’s dance floor.

Vivica Embroidered Gown, $598, bcbg.com

Trend: ALL THAT SPARKLES

Or all that shimmer and shines! Since metallics are trending for spring, you don’t have to wait until New Year’s Eve to pull out that sequined number. The fiercest red carpet example of this trend was’s silver sequined custom Louis Vuitton dress at the 2017 Golden Globes.

Sparkle and shine at prom in one of these standout dresses.

Show a bit of leg in this sparkling stunner from Windsor! The ivory and gold sequins will keep you shining all night long at prom.

Marianne Ivory Sparkling Sequin Dress, $130, Windsorstore.com

We love this Balmain-inspired embellished bodycon number from Missguided’s high-end Peace + Love collection. This is the perfect dress if you prefer to go short at prom!

Peace + Love Black High Neck Embellished Bodycon Dress, $300, missguidedus.com

Available in sizes 2-20, this pink sheer illusion gown from Unique Vintage is designed with pink and silver embellishments and a flared chiffon skirt that will definitely crown you this year’s prom queen.

http://prom.unique-vintage.com/pink-sexy-sheer-illusion-sequin-dress.html

