Delta Pilot Slaps Woman At Atlanta Airport

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Delta Pilot Slaps Woman At Atlanta Airport

The pilot has since returned to work.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

A physical altercation at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that involved two women and a Delta Air Lines pilot was captured on video, reports the New York Times.

From the New York Times:

In two videos, shared Saturday by TMZ, a woman is seen rushing headlong into another woman. Some expletives are heard and a man says, “Knock it off.” As the women tussle on the ground, the pilot steps in and appears to grab one woman’s arm and then delivers a blow.

A third woman can be seen kicking at the two women and then sitting on them.

According to the outlet, Delta representatives released a statement saying that the pilot involved in the incident was removed from duty, but returned to work after an investigation showed that he tried to de-escalate the situation.

SOURCE: New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Man Booted From Delta Flight After Bathroom Emergency

David Dao’s Family Is Ready To Battle United Airlines

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

12 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="http://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 days ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 1 week ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 week ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17