A man walking on U.S. 1 in Cary was struck by a SUV died on the scene of the accident according to authorities. It was reported that a woman traveling on U.S. 1 in Cary early Sunday morning hit and killed a pedestrian who was walking in the travel lanes on the highway.

Authorities have not released any names of those involved in the accident.

SOURCE: abc11.com

