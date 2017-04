A overturned tractor trailer truck near Hillsborough on I-40 east in Orange County caused traffic backups for Triangle Saturday afternoon commuters. It was recommended that drivers take I-85 North to Exit 165 and make a right turn onto NC-86 South for approximately 6.5 miles and then make a left turn to re-access I-40 East.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: