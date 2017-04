WRAL TV-5 reports that 12 people were injured in an Friday evening car wreck evening in Sanford North Carolina when a Honda Accord crashed into the rear of a church van. Authorities reported that the accident happened around 8:30 pm on U.S. Highway 1 in Sanford. Officers reported that the owner of the church van is unknown.

SOURCE: wral.com

