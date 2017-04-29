Proud Parents: Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order.

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their baby girl Sienna Princess Wilson into the world last night, April 28 at 7:03 pm.

Ci Ci and Russell both made the big announcement on social media when they posted a majestic photo of Ciara sitting on the beach. “No matter how big the wave, We will always be your calm in the storm,” they captioned the photo.

Ciara’s celeb friends are expressing their joy for the couple in the comments section. “Overflowing with happiness,” wrote an enthusiastic La La Anthony.

Ciara and Russell tied the knot in a lavish ceremony last July. We’ll count this as another chapter added to their fairy-tale romance.

