Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Proud Parents: Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Girl

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Warner Music Group's Annual GRAMMY Celebration - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Congratulations are in order.

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their baby girl Sienna Princess Wilson into the world last night, April 28 at 7:03 pm.

Ci Ci and Russell both made the big announcement on social media when they posted a majestic photo of Ciara sitting on the beach. “No matter how big the wave, We will always be your calm in the storm,” they captioned the photo.

Ciara’s celeb friends are expressing their joy for the couple in the comments section. “Overflowing with happiness,” wrote an enthusiastic La La Anthony.

Ciara and Russell tied the knot in a lavish ceremony last July. We’ll count this as another chapter added to their fairy-tale romance.

RELATED STORIES:

Click Flash: Ciara Does Mini-Maternity Shoot

Ciara Gives Us The ‘1,2 Step’ In This Cute Pregnancy Photo

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

7 photos Launch gallery

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

Continue reading Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 days ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 1 week ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 week ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17