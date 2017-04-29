Second Suspect Charged In Murder Of Illinois Judge

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Second Suspect Charged In Murder Of Illinois Judge

Earl Wilson, 45, was charged with first-degree murder.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

A second suspect has been charged in the murder of Illinois judge Raymond Myles, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

Chicago police said Earl Wilson, 45, has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 66-year-old Cook County Circuit Court Judge Raymond Myles.

Joshua Smith, 37, already has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstructing police. Smith, who authorities allege was the getaway driver after the shooting, is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail.

Myles was fatally shot on April 10 outside of his home after interjecting in a dispute involving one of his friends, reports the outlet.

SOURCE: ABC News

SEE ALSO:

Death Of Chicago Judge Raymond Myles Highlights Perils Of The Job

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Judge

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

12 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="http://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 days ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 1 week ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 week ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17