North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers reported that a woman who drove around several barricades Wednesday night and into floodwater along a stretch of N.C. 58 in Greene County has drowned.

Several parts of the state have roads affected by floodwaters that continue to be a factor in closing some roads. A number of school districts chose to close or open late Thursday.

Source: abc11news.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: