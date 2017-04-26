Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer Of Thanks For Making It To The End [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is so thankful that his daughter is graduating from high school next month. He looks back on the last four years of tutors academic camps, college tours and scrounging up money to afford supplementing his child’s education. He looks back on all the times he has had to take her phone away, or remind her to take her already completed homework out of her locker to turn it in.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more of GRIFF’s touching prayer from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

