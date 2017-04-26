Love Talking: When Love Isn’t Lovely [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains that love isn’t always lovely. Sometimes, we are burdened with the challenge of figuring out how to love in the midst of a tumultuous atmosphere. That can be a difficult family environment, or a tough relationship. But as Erica explains, you can still find love through Jesus despite these situations, and it will help you get through them.

