Ericaism: Do You Really Know Who You Are? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about resisting the urge to be jealous or envious of other people. asked a friend how often her social media usage affects how she feels or what she desires. Social media can cultivate the need to make our lives look like what we see, which can cause us to put our life on pause.

If you are too busy looking at what other people have got, then you’re not paying attention to what God has for you. Let your desire be to please God, not others.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

