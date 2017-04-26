Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: Relax, Sis [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about what happens when you don’t define the kind of love your relationship is in. Erica talks about how, sometimes, our social media culture can have us obsessing or hype about something that just isn’t that serious. Erica encourages us to put the weight on the actions behind the words, not just the words themselves.

That’s why having conversations over text are tricky, because we put are own meanings onto someone else’s words. At the end of the day, we just have to relax, because it takes a bit of patience to figure out what’s going on between two people. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Love Talking: I’ve Made It Through Heartbreak [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Can’t Address Everything [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

RELATED: Love Talking: Your Kids Are Your Legacy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Celebrity Couples Who Made It Past The 7 Year Itch

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Couples Who Made It Past The 7 Year Itch

Continue reading Celebrity Couples Who Made It Past The 7 Year Itch

Celebrity Couples Who Made It Past The 7 Year Itch


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 7 days ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 7 days ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 week ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 4 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 3 months ago
02.02.17