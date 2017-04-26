Love Talking: Relax, Sis [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about what happens when you don’t define the kind of love your relationship is in. Erica talks about how, sometimes, our social media culture can have us obsessing or hype about something that just isn’t that serious. Erica encourages us to put the weight on the actions behind the words, not just the words themselves.

That’s why having conversations over text are tricky, because we put are own meanings onto someone else’s words. At the end of the day, we just have to relax, because it takes a bit of patience to figure out what’s going on between two people. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

