Williams Brothers’ Doug Williams On The Beauty Of Gospel’s Diversity [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Gospel group “The Williams Brothers” formed in 1960, when Doug Williams‘ father founded the original group. Andre Tate is the youngest addition to the group, who joined in 2010. The group has won 21 stellar awards, and racked up several Grammy, Soul Train and Dove Award nominations for its work. Doug & Andre talk about their new song, “What God Does” and how it came to be. Doug explains that his better songs to come to him earlier in the morning, while he’s getting ready for the day. He explains that the song is powerful because “God is still doing what God does.”

Andre talks about the honor it is to be the newest addition to the group, and reflects on wanting to be in the group back when he was a little kid. Doug talks about all the new artists coming by way of Blackberry Records, and why he loves the direction in which gospel music is heading today. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

