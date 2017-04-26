Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: It’s Just One Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about her tendency to rush. She wants to move quickly, but God doesn’t always work that way. Sometimes, we want things right now, and we don’t want to wait. But when God is having you wait on Him, there is reason for that, and so we should trust in Him and His reason.

God’s timing is way better than yours,” even when you’re unsure of why you’re waiting or even what you’re waiting for! But patience is just as much a part of the process. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Eric Campbell.”

RELATED: Faith Walking: Let’s Love One Another & Spend Time Together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Jesus & The Rich Man [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: It’s Hard To Trust Someone You Don’t Know [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

18 photos Launch gallery

2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

Continue reading 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 7 days ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 7 days ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 week ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 4 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 3 months ago
02.02.17