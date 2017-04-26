Faith Walking: It’s Just One Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about her tendency to rush. She wants to move quickly, but God doesn’t always work that way. Sometimes, we want things right now, and we don’t want to wait. But when God is having you wait on Him, there is reason for that, and so we should trust in Him and His reason.

God’s timing is way better than yours,” even when you’re unsure of why you’re waiting or even what you’re waiting for! But patience is just as much a part of the process. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Eric Campbell.”

