VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere Date + New Clip

Get ready to get catty.

With the 2016-2017 television season winding down, now is the time to look forward to summer programming. One of the most anticipated summer series is VH1’s Daytime Divas starring Vanessa Williams and set around a fictional daytime talk show.

Based on former The View co-host Star Jones’ book Satan Sisters, Daytime Divas follows Williams’ character, Maxine, who is the creator and host of apopular daytime TV show The Lunch Hour, along with fellow co-hosts Mo, Kibby, Nina, and Heather.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the co-hosts are all smiles onscreen as they discuss the topics of the day, but that is merely just a front for how they really feel about each other.

The premiere date for the surely addictive show is Monday, June 5 and the first clip has just been released, featuring a heated argument between Williams and co-star Tichina Arnold about who is actually the star of The Lunch Hour.

Check out the exclusive clip BELOW:

 

