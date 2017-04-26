Baltimore’s 2017 Murder Rate Surpasses 100 Before End Of April

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Baltimore’s 2017 Murder Rate Surpasses 100 Before End Of April

The city has not seen this alarming pace of homicides since 1998.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Baltimore officials recorded the 101st homicide this year on Monday, marking the first time since 1998 that the city reached that grim milestone before the end of April, ABC News reports.

The 2017 murder rate is 34 percent higher than the same time last year, according the Baltimore Sun.

“We have to engage this community or it’s going to continue to be a bloodbath,” the Rev. Donte Hickman, pastor of the Southern Baptist Church, told the Sun.

A surge of violence began after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray in police custody, which sparked riots in the city.

“We’re continuing to do everything we can to impact that number so it doesn’t continue to grow,” a Baltimore Police Department spokesman told The Sun.

SOURCE:  ABC News, Associated Press, Baltimore Sun

SEE ALSO:

Judge Approves Baltimore Police Department Overhaul

Baltimore Cops Accused Of Stealing, Faking Reports In Sweeping Federal Indictment

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 7 days ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 7 days ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 week ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 4 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 3 months ago
02.02.17