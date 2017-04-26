Local
Home > Local

Durham Parent Throws Lighter Fluid On Son’s Teacher

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
Classroom

Source: Robert Daly / Getty

During a parent-teacher conference, Durham parent, Shequella Sheala Leonard became upset about the accusations of her son’s behavior and acted out by throwing lighter fluid on her son’s Eno Valley Elementary School kindergarten teacher,  Megan Jones.

School officials and police report that after about five minutes into the meeting, the school principal told Leonard that she needed to leave the building with her group and son. Once in the hallway Leonard pulled a bottle from her purse and began spraying a liquid on Jones’ arms, face and chest. Jones ran away from Leonard when the liquid began burning her eyes.

The arrest warrant says, Leonard then threatened to light Jones on fire and burn the school down, before fleeing in her SUV.

Read more at WRAL.com

 

Eno Valley Elementary School , Megan Jones , Shequella Sheala Leonard

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 5 days ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 5 days ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 6 days ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 4 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 3 months ago
02.02.17