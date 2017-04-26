Durham Parent Throws Lighter Fluid On Son’s Teacher

During a parent-teacher conference, Durham parent, Shequella Sheala Leonard became upset about the accusations of her son’s behavior and acted out by throwing lighter fluid on her son’s Eno Valley Elementary School kindergarten teacher, Megan Jones.

School officials and police report that after about five minutes into the meeting, the school principal told Leonard that she needed to leave the building with her group and son. Once in the hallway Leonard pulled a bottle from her purse and began spraying a liquid on Jones’ arms, face and chest. Jones ran away from Leonard when the liquid began burning her eyes.

The arrest warrant says, Leonard then threatened to light Jones on fire and burn the school down, before fleeing in her SUV.

Read more at WRAL.com

