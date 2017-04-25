Local Flooding Causing Road Closures And Power Outages

The almost 5 – 8+ inches of rain that has come down since yesterday is causing some major flooding, road closures and power outage across the triangle area:
Raleigh
– Six Forks Road at Wake Forest Road
– Creedmoor Road at Glenwood Avenue
– Blue Ridge Road at Glenwood Avenue
– Hodges Street near Crabtree Creek Trail area
– Old Stage Road near Fanny Brown Road
– N.C. Highway 42 between Rock Service Station Road and N.C. Highway 50
– Watching Holly Springs Road near Swift Creek
Durham
– Kemp Road near N.C. Highway 98
– Moores Mill Road near Bowen Road
Click Here for real time road closures and opening with the NC DOT.
Also… flooding rivers to look out for:
- Deep River At Moncure affecting Chatham and Lee Counties
- Haw River At Haw River affecting Alamance County
- Haw River Near Bynum affecting Chatham County
- Lower Little River At Manchester affecting Cumberland County
- Tar River At Louisburg affecting Franklin County
- Tar River At Tarboro affecting Edgecombe County
source ABC11
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours