Local Flooding Causing Road Closures And Power Outages

The almost 5 – 8+ inches of rain that has come down since yesterday is causing some major flooding, road closures and power outage across the triangle area:

Raleigh

– Six Forks Road at Wake Forest Road

– Creedmoor Road at Glenwood Avenue

– Blue Ridge Road at Glenwood Avenue

– Hodges Street near Crabtree Creek Trail area

– Old Stage Road near Fanny Brown Road

– N.C. Highway 42 between Rock Service Station Road and N.C. Highway 50

– Watching Holly Springs Road near Swift Creek

Durham

– Kemp Road near N.C. Highway 98

– Moores Mill Road near Bowen Road

Click Here for real time road closures and opening with the NC DOT.

Also… flooding rivers to look out for:

Deep River At Moncure affecting Chatham and Lee Counties

Haw River At Haw River affecting Alamance County

Haw River Near Bynum affecting Chatham County

Lower Little River At Manchester affecting Cumberland County

Tar River At Louisburg affecting Franklin County

Tar River At Tarboro affecting Edgecombe County

source ABC11

