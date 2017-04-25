Local
Local Flooding Causing Road Closures And Power Outages

Melissa Wade
Flood On Road During Hurricane

The almost 5 – 8+ inches of rain that has come down since yesterday is causing some major flooding, road closures and power outage across the triangle area:

Raleigh

– Six Forks Road at Wake Forest Road

– Creedmoor Road at Glenwood Avenue

– Blue Ridge Road at Glenwood Avenue

– Hodges Street near Crabtree Creek Trail area

– Old Stage Road near Fanny Brown Road

– N.C. Highway 42 between Rock Service Station Road and N.C. Highway 50

– Watching Holly Springs Road near Swift Creek

Durham

– Kemp Road near N.C. Highway 98

– Moores Mill Road near Bowen Road

Click Here for real time road closures and opening with the NC DOT.

 

Also… flooding rivers to look out for:

  • Deep River At Moncure affecting Chatham and Lee Counties

 

  • Haw River At Haw River affecting Alamance County

 

  • Haw River Near Bynum affecting Chatham County

 

  • Lower Little River At Manchester affecting Cumberland County

 

  • Tar River At Louisburg affecting Franklin County

 

  • Tar River At Tarboro affecting Edgecombe County

source ABC11

Flooding in NC

