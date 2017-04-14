CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Portrait of a Princess

0 reads
Leave a comment
Portrait of a Princess

Source: Ron Holland / Ron Holland

Author and Playwright S. Kristi Douglas is emphatic about encouraging women to know their worth. The Founder and Executive Director of ‘She Reigns Ministries‘ here in Charlotte is exhausting every effort to bolster the self-esteem of every woman that either seeks validation or long for the approval of others. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland, talked with S. Kristi Douglas about her new book, ‘Portrait of a Princess: The Truth About You from the King’s Point of View’ and the upcoming Woman’s Empowerment Workshop.

 

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”PrCbwn1bGCFK” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Portrait of a Princess was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 7 days ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 7 days ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 1 week ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 month ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close