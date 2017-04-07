CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Justine Skye Teams Up With MAC For New Line Of Highlighting Powder

0 reads
Leave a comment

Brooklyn songstress Justine Skye is making all the right moves. The “Purple Unicorn” teamed up with Dark and Lovely to be the spokeswoman for their Plum Passion hair color line, has a successful collaboration with Forever 21 and is now coming out with her own make up powder with MAC Cosmetics.

Justine introduced her “Future Forward” campaign with MAC, bringing shimmering shades of pink and purple for darker skin tones, which is a major plus for those who love the colors, but want a nice blend with their skin. If you’re like Justine and have a true love for purple, or simply want to explore this shade, this beautiful highlighter is definitely worth trying out.

Pre-orders are available now, as the powder won’t be available in stores until April 13th. If your make up regime needs a boost or fresh change, see more about Justine’s highlighting power here.

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Justine Skye Envokes Old Hollywood Style Hair For Vogue Fashion Awards

MAC Cosmetics Is Finally Honoring Legendary Singer Selena With Her Own Collection

Justine Skye Shows Her Biggest Fan How To Be A “Glam Girl” [VIDEO]

Justine Skye Teams Up With MAC For New Line Of Highlighting Powder was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

#browngirlfriendly , justine skye , MAC Costmetics , swatches

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 7 days ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 7 days ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 1 week ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 month ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close