CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August

0 reads
Leave a comment
Genesia Newsome

Source: Ron Holland / Ron Holland

How do we eliminate poverty in our communities? What’s the best route in providing quality, top notch education in our community?  Are Charter Schools a viable option for providing our children an opportunity to reach academic excellence and opening the gates of success in life? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into these questions with Genesia Newsome, Founder and Chief Executive Director of both the New Way Foundation and Uproar Leadership Academy.

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”kApn_xixlC8K” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

 

 

 

Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 1 week ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 month ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close