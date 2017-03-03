CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Gabby Douglas Talks Public Speaking, Success, & More With Melissa Wade

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Team USA Media Summit - Portraits

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas stopped by The Light 103.9 studios to talk to Melissa Wade about her latest endeavors.

The talented athlete is the keynote speaker at the Nusol Natural Hair and Beauty Expo tomorrow at the Raleigh Convention Center. The Nusol Natural Hair and Beauty Expo will feature hair shows, local artists, speakers, and much more!

For the Latest Gospel and Entertainment News:

Motivated by being a positive role model, Douglas shared how visualization, setting goals, and hard work has impacted her life. Currently branching out, Douglas is now at the helm of a lipstick line and has her own Barbie Doll coming out.

Click the player below for the full interview!

African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics
11 photos

 

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 1 week ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 month ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close