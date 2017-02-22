CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Omari Hardwick Had A Black A** Response To Someone Accusing Him Of Skin Bleaching

Don't come for him, unless he calls for you.

0 reads
Leave a comment
AOL Build Speaker Series - Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora, 'Power'

Source: Mike Pont / Getty

Omari Harwick’s persona outside of ‘Power’ may come across as a peaceful activist/poet, but it’s clear he has some Ghost in him.

The actor posed in a photo suited to a T with other A-list actors, including Aldis Hodge, Larenz Tate & Common, and a fan commented on the post with a little too much to say.

An IG user asked the actor “You bleaching your skin too?”

And Omari’s response was, well frank. James St. Patrick came out to check him.

“N*gga have you lost your mind??” he said to the fan. OOP!

 

RELATED LINKS

50 Cent, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora &amp; More Reveal The Keys To Making ‘Power’ Moves

Omari Hardwick: ‘Denzel Washington Saved Me When I Was Homeless’

AM BUZZ: Omari Hardwick Claps Back At Fans Over Wife; Another NFL Player Arrested For Domestic Violence; &amp;More

Omari Hardwick Had A Black A** Response To Someone Accusing Him Of Skin Bleaching was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 9 hours ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 week ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close