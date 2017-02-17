CLOSE
National
HomeNational

My Black is…Black History Month Celebration

0 reads
Leave a comment

BJ Harris and Renee Wilson

Source: Ron Holland / Ron Holland


What is your black? What does it mean to be a Black Man or Black Woman? What does it mean to be African American? ‘ COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland explore these questions with Renee Wilson, Founder of ‘Sophia Renee Productions’ and BJ Harris, the visionary behind the upcoming Black History Month celebration, ‘My Black Is…” taking place in Lancaster, South Carolina.

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”47SgF6opiEyI” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]
 

 

My Black is…Black History Month Celebration was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 1 week ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 month ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close