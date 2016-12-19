CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Ericaism: Always Try Your Best To Do Your Best [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about a book she read years ago called, “The Four Agreements,” which gives a lot of great advice on what essentially boils down to being the best you can be at all times. Erica breaks down the wisdom the book imparts about interacting, communicating and disagreeing with people, and regulating your own thoughts about yourself.

Check out this exclusive video for more of this helpful, motivating message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: I’m Trying Not To Be Fat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Use Your Brain [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Grow Up [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

10 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Continue reading Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Ericaism: Always Try Your Best To Do Your Best [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

be your best , ericaism , the four agreements , Video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 month ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close