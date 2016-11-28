Vouchers Available For Free Trees For Our Local Troops

400 Vouchers are available starting today (11/28/16) for active duty troops to receive free Christmas trees for the holiday.

400 vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at Leisure Travel Services, starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2016.

Distribution of the trees takes place on Dec. 2, 2016, starting at 8 a.m. at Smith Lake Recreation Area, and ends when all trees are distributed. Patrons with a voucher and a DoD ID card can pick up their tree from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. After 10 a.m., trees will be distributed to non-voucher holders, E-6 and below, with a DoD ID card, until all trees are gone.

1 voucher/tree per family. Trees cannot be held for later pickup.

