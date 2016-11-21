Obama May Be Forced To ‘Pop Off’ On Trump After He Leaves Office

President Obama said Sunday that after leaving office he plans to do more of what he always has—maintained a sense of decency and decorum as it pertains to his political foes.

Time reports that the president does not intend to interject frequently when he turns things over to President-elect Donald Trump—but that he will speak up in defense of American ideals.

It has been tradition for former presidents not to criticize current ones, but Politico reports that the president very deliberately refused to say that would adhere to that protocol.

Of course, many POTUS watchers were delighted when he used the verb “pop off” again.

“I want to be respectful of the office and give the President-elect an opportunity to put forward his platform and his arguments without somebody popping off in every instance,” he said at the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru.

“If there are issues that have less to do with the specifics of some legislative proposal or battle, but go to core questions about our values and our ideals, and if I think that it’s necessary or helpful for me to defend those ideals, then I’ll examine it when it comes.”

Always with a sense of humor, he added: “But what I do know is, is that I have to take Michelle on vacation.”

