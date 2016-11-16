This Ericaism is dedicated to those out there who feel like they don’t really know God. Erica Campbell reads from the scripture in Jeremiah 29 that explains that God says all you need to do to know Him is to “seek me with your whole heart.” While making such a decision might be a challenge, “it’s not as hard as the enemy tries to make it,” Erica says.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Erica explains that if we make a diligent, daily quest for God, we will absolutely find him. As it says in Matthew 7:7, “for everyone who asks receives, and everyone who seeks finds.” Check out the exclusive video above to hear more of this inspiring message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: The Problem With The Clapback [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: The Devil Is Patient [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Quit The Text Message Pressure! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Ericaism: What Does It Mean To Seek God With Your Whole Heart? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com