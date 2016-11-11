Ericaism: No Excuses! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

CLOSE
Ericaism: No Excuses!

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about how tough she can be on herself, especially when it comes to things like working out or being on time. She talks about giving herself pep-talks in order to tap into her greatness. She explains that when it comes to helping out a friend, she’s not the one to come to in order to cry and complain, but rather she’d like to help the person push past their difficulties.

Essentially, Erica is not into making excuses- it’s better to take responsibility. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

