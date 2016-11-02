CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Two Police Officers Killed In Alleged ‘Ambush Attack’ In Des Moines, Iowa

Authorities are investigating the shootings of two police officers.

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-CRIME-POLICE-SHOOTING

Source: LAURA BUCKMAN / Getty

Two officers were found fatally shot in their vehicles in two separate locations near Des Moines early Wednesday, CNN reports.

“There is a clear and present danger to police officers right now,” Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek told reporters.

Police discovered the deceased around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday morning when someone called in reporting shots fired.

Police discovered the body of an Urbandale police officer, still seated in his squad car, and then discovered the body of another police officer twenty minutes later at an intersection in Des Moines.

“On the surface right now … it doesn’t look like there was any interaction between these officers and whoever the coward is that shot them while they sat in their cars,”  Sgt. Parizek said in a press conference.
“In all appearances it looks … that these officers were ambushed,” he added.
The names of the officers have not been released.
This attack comes just months after a fatal ambush on Dallas police officers by a vigilante linked with ‘Black Lives Matter.’ The actions of Micah X. Johnson sparked support of the counter movement ‘Blue Lives Matter’ to bring awareness to violence against police officers.
This is a developing story.
RELATED LINKS
Philando Castile Murder Case Going Forward, Charges Against Officer Likely
Black Lives Matter Responds To Dallas Tragedy: ‘We Are About Ending Violence, Not Escalating It’

Two Police Officers Killed In Alleged ‘Ambush Attack’ In Des Moines, Iowa was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 22 hours ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 5 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 week ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close