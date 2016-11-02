Two Police Officers Killed In Alleged ‘Ambush Attack’ In Des Moines, Iowa

Two officers were found fatally shot in their vehicles in two separate locations near Des Moines early Wednesday, CNN reports.

“There is a clear and present danger to police officers right now,” Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek told reporters.

Police discovered the deceased around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday morning when someone called in reporting shots fired.

Police discovered the body of an Urbandale police officer, still seated in his squad car, and then discovered the body of another police officer twenty minutes later at an intersection in Des Moines.

“On the surface right now … it doesn’t look like there was any interaction between these officers and whoever the coward is that shot them while they sat in their cars,” Sgt. Parizek said in a press conference.

“In all appearances it looks … that these officers were ambushed,” he added.

The names of the officers have not been released.

This attack comes just months after a fatal ambush on Dallas police officers by a vigilante linked with ‘Black Lives Matter.’ The actions of Micah X. Johnson sparked support of the counter movement ‘Blue Lives Matter’ to bring awareness to violence against police officers.

This is a developing story.

Black Lives Matter Responds To Dallas Tragedy: ‘We Are About Ending Violence, Not Escalating It’

Keyaira Kelly Posted November 2, 2016

