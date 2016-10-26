Why GRIFF Is The Epitome Of Joy Living [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell passed the mic to GRIFF, who she says is the epitome of joy living. He says he saw so much tragedy, anger and rage growing up that he thought there must be as much of an energy on the opposite side, with happiness, fun and love.

He talks about the teachings of his mother, and other important figures in his life, which contributed so much to his present state of joy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

